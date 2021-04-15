DKB blasts called Child Rights International for sending Akuapem Poloo to court

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney popularly known as DKB has vented his anger after the turn of events in Akuapem Poloo’s court case over the indecent exposure of her son’s nudity on Instagram when he was celebrating his seventh birthday.



On Wednesday, 14th April, 2021, the Accra circuit court presided over by Justice Christina Cann convicted Akuapem Poloo and remanded her into prison custody after she pleaded guilty to all three charges. She awaits her final judgement on Friday, 16th April 2021.



In the wake of this development, DKB has gone all out to express his displeasure about how some Ghanaians will go to any extent to bring a fellow Ghanaian down.



He could not understand how a child right protection organisation will be protecting a child when that child has his mother in prison, according to him the action by those so-called child rights organisation is rather traumatising the child after they prayed the court to send the mother to jail.



A furious yet hilarious DKB queried whether the child commissioned them to fight on his behalf and further went on to state that what joy would they get from taking a mum away from a child and summed it up by saying there are worse people with blood on their hands who should be jailed.



The ‘headmaster’ however pleaded with Ghanaians to join hands with the #MercyforAkuapemPoloo so the court will temper justice with mercy by at least coming up with a lenient sentence such as; fine or giving out a community service punishment to the video vixen to serve as a deterrent to others going forward.



