DJs can generate revenue by performing on songs – DJ Kofi

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor

Astute Ghanaian DJ and music consultant based in the United Kingdom, DJ Kofi, speaking at an online forum created by the DJs Union of Ghana (DJUGA), has highlighted creative ways in which Disc Jockeys can generate revenue apart from playing at parties and at Pubs.



According to DJ Kofi, “today music streaming is global, so when you are making it, think beyond your territory”.



With international collection agencies such as PPL (Phonographic Performance Limited), just laying down scratches on a track can create revenue for a DJ.



At the forum which had speakers including Sadiq Abdulai, CEO of 3Music Network, DJ Vyrusky and moderated by DJs Union of Ghana founder, Merqury Quaye, DJ Kofi caution DJs to “just make sure the information about who did what is in the metadata”.



Kofi started DJing in 1990, and in 1995 won the Technics UK Mixing Championship. From 1995 to 2002, he hosted one of the most popular radio shows in the UK, eventually becoming the Live AV/DJ for the Gorillaz, and the Gorillaz Sound System.



“Monetizing DJing” was the second online conference held by the DJs Union of Ghana (DJUGA) to educate Ghanaian DJs and other nationals working in Ghana on best practices.