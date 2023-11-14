‘DJing is about bringing an experience and not just playing music’ - Nana Yaa Amoah-Owusu

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Source: Guinness Ghana

Marketing professional and talent manager, Nana Yaa Amoah-Owusu, has charged the Ghanaian DJ community to incorporate providing experience into their craft as it has the potential to set them apart.



In a highly competitive industry, a DJ must bring more to the table than just music. The key is to create an unforgettable experience, ensuring that attendees leave events with lasting memories, appreciating the unique touch brought by the DJ behind the turntables.



Nana Yaa made this known at the just-ended 2023 Ghana DJ Clinic - Accra Edition. The event brought together DJs and industry thought leaders such as Kobby Spiky Nkrumah, Head, EIB Digital, DJ Cess, iMullar, DJ Mood Swings, and DJ Ananse.



Nana Yaa Amoah-Owusu emphasised the importance of DJs aligning their playlists with the preferences of their target audience. “Recognizing your audience is paramount for the success of your work. Avoid playing songs solely based on personal preferences; instead, focus on understanding your audience, observing their mood, and delivering an exceptional experience that will leave a lasting imprint in their memories”.



Beyond providing experience, Nana Yaa also encouraged the DJs to take into serious consideration the significance of branding in their field of work. She said: "Social media is your second home; take it seriously. The true essence of your craft thrives on social platforms. Showcase your work to the world, strategically brand your talent, and you'll naturally draw in the right opportunities"



The DJ Clinic is a precursor to the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards slated for November 15, 2023 which forms part of a vision championing the welfare of DJs and the development of the culture in Ghana, sponsored by Smirnoff.



In addition to the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, Guinness Ghana has been actively championing the growth of this sector through recent endeavours like the Smirnoff Ice Dome, a campus activation, and Pubfest in Accra featuring outstanding female DJs such as Gal Dem DJ, MASKDJ, DJ Kess, DJ Nyce, and DJ MJ.