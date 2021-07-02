DJUGA patrons unveiled

Entertainment of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor

The DJs Union of Ghana (DJUGA) has appointed seven revered creative arts industry and IT veterans as patrons.



They are Reverend Azigiza, former DJ and general overseer of Citizen Fellowship; Ahumah Bosco Ocansey, a creative arts consultant; Prince Tsegah, Programs Manager at Hitz 103.9FM; Alexander Luterodt, CEO of Soundcheck Entertainment; Dr Nanayaa Owusu-Prempeh, chairman and CEO of Tin-Ifa Group; Mr Kofi Amoakohene, CEO of Scratch Studios' and Lovin’ C, veteran DJ and broadcaster at Silver 98.3FM.



The appointed patrons will offer the needed advice and support to help the smooth running of the association.



In a brief acceptance speech on Cruise Control, Wednesday, Prince Tsegah who expressed excitement about the appointment, called on all DJs and 'spinners' who have not registered yet to join the union for their benefit.



DJUGA works to maximize the employment and overall income of DJs across the country, as well as educates, enables, protects, and helps improve the working conditions of its members.