DJ Xpliph urges up-and-coming DJs to aim for high academic achievement

Entertainment of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: DJ Xplip, Contributor

Five-time VJ of the Year (Ghana DJ Awards) winner and Mr. Drew’s official disc jockey, DJ Xpliph, born Ralph Osei Duah, has advised up-and-coming DJs to take education seriously and not think that the occupation is for school dropouts.



“People feel like the djing career is for school dropouts, it’s not like that."



By using himself as an example, DJ Xpliph affirmed that he has a degree in Music from the University of Ghana, Legon to motivate anyone who wants to be a DJ by profession.



“It (education) is key, it is not like we just started and are here," he said.



Speaking to Mimi Kay on “The TLS Show”, DJ Xpliph also urged up-and-coming DJs to remain calm and go through the process, have time, and master the craft while remaining respectful above all else.