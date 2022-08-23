DJ Switch starts high school in the United States of America

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Barely two years after 2017 Talented Kids winner, Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, popularly known as DJ Switch, relocated to the United States of America, she has enrolled into a high school at age 14.



The young DJ made it known in a social media post that she has been admitted to Chaminade College Preparatory, a private Catholic school in Los Angeles.



DJ Switch also indicated that she was stepping into a new chapter of her life and thanked her parents and some other people for helping her through her life’s journey.



“Welcome to the new chapter in my life…First day of school @chaminadeccp…Soaring like an Eagle, Switch up! Thank you to my parents/family, my team for making this happen,” she captioned an Instagram post on August 22, 2022.



Along with her post were five pictures of her dressed in a school uniform while standing on a football pitch wearing a white t-shirt over a black skirt.



Other photos also captured her with a group of classmates and another in front of the school's monument with the school’s name boldly written on it.





ADA/BOG