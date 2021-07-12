DJ Switch is inexperienced, immature to be given awards – DJ Ashmen asserts

Entertainment of Monday, 12 July 2021

• DJ Switch was adjudged the Best DJ of the Year in 2019 and Young DJ of the Year in 2020



• According to DJ Ashmen, the 12-year-old DJ does not deserve to be given awards yet



•He has asked that awards be given to people with much experience



Popular Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Ashmen has established that DJ Switch should be allowed to gather more experience and expertise before given awards.



It can be recalled that DJ Switch was adjudged the Best DJ of the Year in 2019 and Young DJ of the Year in 2020 continuously.



But condemning the voting structure adopted by the organizers of Ghana DJ Awards, he has asked that the selection of winners should rather be entirely centred on experience to enable the right winners to win.



Speaking exclusively to Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment, DJ Ashmen said:



“She may be getting the highest votes so automatically she can win. But if an award scheme like Ghana DJ awards wants to measure the success of a DJ by the experience, then I don’t think she stands a chance. Because she was is in the same category with grown and experienced DJ’s.to me, they can do something about it by checking the person's experience rather than votes.”



He has also bemoaned how the 12-year-old DJ has been exposed to such a profession at a very young age adding that it amounts to child labour.



“With someone like DJ Switch, she is not even supposed to go out at 10: pm. If you go to the club and every other place that DJ’s operate at night, you won’t be allowed if you’re under 18 years old. It's child labour. Her parents should watch it because as it stands.”



