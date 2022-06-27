DJ Nii Ayi schools Asantewaa over her 'dumb' statement on music promotion

Entertainment of Monday, 27 June 2022

Asantewaa brags on United Showbiz



TikToker attracts the wrath of popular DJ



Nii Ayi says songs rather make TikTokers popular



DJ Nii Ayi Tagoe is the latest to call out TikTok star, Asantewaa for what he describes as a 'dumb' statement on the influence and power she carries as a social media influencer in the music industry.



Asantewaa in an interview on United Showbiz stepped on the toes of some industry players when she bragged about how her colleagues, including herself, have the power to make songs go viral. She added that without them, an artiste can not record a hit.



"I have always maintained that it doesn't matter how long you have played your music game. When you make that song, it is not about your craft, you need to get us on board before it can blow. If not, you will be the only person singing the song... We make the song trend," she noted on United Showbiz on June 18.



DJ Nii Ayi flared up when radio presenter, Caleb Nii Boye sought his comment on the TikToker's claim that has generated mixed reactions from music lovers. Nii Ayi listed all the efforts that go into recording a song and how records have done well without any promotion on social media.



"I think that girl is very stupid. I think she is. So when there wasn't TikTok or there wasn't Facebook, Spotify and all those social media things, how were Michael Jackson and co getting popular? They were selling their records. Even though there is TikTok, don't people sell their records? So if you don't make it to TikTok, is she trying to say that people won't sell their records?" he quizzed.



For this reason, he tagged Asantewaa's comment as "the dumb thing anybody could say".



He argued that social media influencers have no idea about what goes into making a song and therefore can not take all the credit for how big a song becomes.



Nii Ayi added that social media influencers who jump on songs are rather promoting their brand and making themselves popular and not the other way round.



"That is the dumbest thing anybody could say. Are they making artistes, or is it people like Bulldog and co who make artistes? Do TikTokers take artistes to the studio? Do they make beats? Or are TikTokers rather trying to sell themselves? Yes, they might be promoting the music because they are singing along to the songs but who becomes popular? It is the TikToker and not the song per say. So what is she talking about...have there been to a recording studio before? That was a very dumb statement she made and anybody can quote me," he fumed.



Meanwhile, Asantewaa has apologised for her remarks. She stressed in an interview with Pulse GH that she has been misquoted.









