DJ Mensah teams up with Niashun on new single Gyrate

Versatile Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Mensah has partnered with musician Nana Kwame Ankumah popularly known as Niashun in coming out with a potential hit single.



The single released recently is titled: "Gyrate".



It is a party song from the Amapiano genre of music which is expected to take airwaves across Ghana by storm.



Production credit for the song goes to Khalifa.







DJ Mensah is the brainchild behind the Live Konnect concert which rallies top Ghanaian artists monthly for a night of melodious tunes.



He, DJ Mensah told www.africanentertainment.com that his plan for 2022 is to unearth more musical talents in Ghana and market them.



https://mipromo.ffm.to/djmensah-gyrate-ft-niashun



Brief Bio about Niashun



Nana Kwame Ankumah also referred to as (Niashun) is an Afrobeats/Afrofusion artiste from Agona Swedru in the central region.



His musical inspirations include Damian Marley, Burna, Wiz, Stonebwoy, Wande Coal just to mention a few.



Niashun possesses a very deep perspective on music as every song must communicate a particular message to its audience, be it a feel-good song or one that is directed at a specific subject matter.



Niashun has dreams of collaborating with some of the biggest African artistes and producers. Artistes such as Wiz, Burna, Kwesi Arthur, Fireboy, Tiwa, Tems, Joeboy, Wande Coal, Gyakie, Blacko, Sark etc. Producers such as Killbeats, Sarz, Pheelz Mr. Producer, Ozedikus, Guiltybeats, Kel P, P Priime just to mention a few.