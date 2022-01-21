You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 01 21Article 1450777

Entertainment of Friday, 21 January 2022

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Entertainment

DJ Mensah teams up with Niashun on new single Gyrate

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Gyrate by DJ Mensah featuring Niashun play videoGyrate by DJ Mensah featuring Niashun

Versatile Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Mensah has partnered with musician Nana Kwame Ankumah popularly known as Niashun in coming out with a potential hit single.

The single released recently is titled: "Gyrate".

It is a party song from the Amapiano genre of music which is expected to take airwaves across Ghana by storm.

Production credit for the song goes to Khalifa.



DJ Mensah is the brainchild behind the Live Konnect concert which rallies top Ghanaian artists monthly for a night of melodious tunes.

He, DJ Mensah told www.africanentertainment.com that his plan for 2022 is to unearth more musical talents in Ghana and market them.

https://mipromo.ffm.to/djmensah-gyrate-ft-niashun

Brief Bio about Niashun

Nana Kwame Ankumah also referred to as (Niashun) is an Afrobeats/Afrofusion artiste from Agona Swedru in the central region.

His musical inspirations include Damian Marley, Burna, Wiz, Stonebwoy, Wande Coal just to mention a few.

Niashun possesses a very deep perspective on music as every song must communicate a particular message to its audience, be it a feel-good song or one that is directed at a specific subject matter.

Niashun has dreams of collaborating with some of the biggest African artistes and producers. Artistes such as Wiz, Burna, Kwesi Arthur, Fireboy, Tiwa, Tems, Joeboy, Wande Coal, Gyakie, Blacko, Sark etc. Producers such as Killbeats, Sarz, Pheelz Mr. Producer, Ozedikus, Guiltybeats, Kel P, P Priime just to mention a few.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

The community of Apiate has been greatly affected by the tragic incident

UPDATED: The truck driver, the motor rider and the police escort – What happened to who

Sportsleading sports icon

GFA Vice President, Mark Addo was the leader of three-man ad-hoc committee

Meet the three ‘wise’ men behind Milovan Rajeavc’s second coming

Businessleading business icon

Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance

1,000 MoMo transactions per second in Ghana at the moment – Adu Boahen

Africaleading africa news icon

About a dozen people were injured in the last protest

Burkina Faso authorities ban planned Ouagadougou protests

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

The withdrawal of the military personnel on the secondment to the office of the speaker, What is the noise for