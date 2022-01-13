DJ Mensah reveals Joey B snubbed him for two years over a verse

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
DJ Mensah levels allegation against Joey B
Joey B defends himself
I send am a year ago, replies Joey B
Ghanaian record producer and disk jockey, Michael Mensah Ayenu, also known as DJ Mensah has dragged Ghanaian rapper Joey B on social media for snubbing him over a verse two years ago.
His accusation comes shortly after Criss Waddle took to Twitter to call the rapper out for refusing to get in touch with him after eleven days of reaching out for a collaboration.
“Joey B says he Dey call me make we enter studio e be 11 days be this the call still no arrive on my phone screen, This album eh….Only God knows,” Criss Waddle tweeted.
DJ Mensah who chanced on the post affirmed Criss Waddle’s claim by adding that Joey B snubbed him for two years after he approached him for a verse on a song.
“I beg he’s like that, still waiting for my verse 2yrs be this @angeltownbaby,” DJ Mensah shared.
The two claims were debunked by Joey B who revealed he had sent his verse a year ago to DJ Mensah and asked him to check his mail while he told Criss Waddle he had tried reaching him twice already.
“ei you don’t check your emails? I send am a year ago. Hmm,” he defended.