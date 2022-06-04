DJ MJ: The female trailblazer doing magic on the turntables

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: GNA

There are few female disc jockeys in Ghana's musical space, but DJ MJ is right up there among the best on the turntables in Ghana.



The female sensation has been a vital force in the industry, having bagged two awards, including the Artiste DJ of the Year and Female DJ of the Year at the 2021 Ghana DJ Awards.



She has spun some good sets over the years, especially with 2021 Rapper of the Year, Eno Barony, as they have together produced some marvelous jams during musical events.



According to DJ MJ, who is known in real life as Majorie Arthur Nyann, the most memorable event of her DJing career thus far was during the 2021 Ghana Music Awards, when she opened the show with some jams that ignited the performance of Eno Barony with fans cheering on.



When asked about the motivation for going into DJing, DJ MJ said: "I grew up in a house of music and both my parents loved music. So, growing up, I really loved it and I watched a lot of music videos. When I was a kid, I had the privilege of meeting some highlife legends.



"I went into DJing because there were few or no female DJs in the music industry some time ago and because I wanted to make a difference by being the first female sound engineer and disk jockey.



''So I wanted to be a pacesetter for the young ones who want to make DJing a profession and it started way back in secondary school," she said.



She added that her fans served as a great motivation in her career, despite the challenges being faced, as she strives to reach the pinnacle of her craft thus playing big shows around the world.