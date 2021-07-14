DJ Kwamzy reveals how he gets artists to feature on his songs

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

DJ Kwamzy has disclosed the criteria through which he chooses other artists to feature on his songs.



According to him, he decides on which artiste to work with based on their ability to do the work and their sound.



The Amapiano artiste told Kojo Manuel on Y107.9 FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show, that “Not everyone can be on the project. So what I do is that if maybe there’s someone who does Afrobeat and has something small that I know if he’s put on an Amapiano song will do well, I just go in for the person”.



He highlighted that this is how he has been able to work with so many artists.



“I don’t just select them randomly; I listen to the artiste and how good he or she is and if I really like his sound and I know if I put him on ‘Amapiano to the world’ they’ll be able to deliver better, I reach out to them and put them on it,” he emphasized.



Talking about how he deals with artists who reject his offer to work with him, he mentioned that, “Although some artistes say no to me whenever I reach out to work with them, at the end of the day I understand because I’m still an up and coming DJ and artiste but, I know if I was a big person that artist won’t say no because he knows the value I’m bringing and adding is big but because I’m up and coming I just understand, accept and move on."