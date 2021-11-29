DJ Khalid, Drake, Kendall Jenner others mourn Virgil Abloh

Entertainment of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Virgil Abloh has died



Popular fashion designer dies after battling cancer



Friends and colleagues share memories of Virgil Abloh



News of the demise of one of the world's most influential fashion designers, Virgil Abloh has put many in shock and mourning.



The founder of Off-White and Creative Director of Menswear for Louis Vuitton, passed away on Sunday, November 28, at age 41 after battling cancer for two years.



Virgil Abloh was born on September 30, 1980, in Rockford, Illinois, to Ghanaian immigrant parents. His mother was a seamstress and his father managed a paint company.



He was survived by a wife and two children.



According to the thousands of people who came into contact with Virgil, his legacy will forever live on.



American rapper, Drake in his tribute to his old friends thanked him for the support over the years.



He wrote: "My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother thank you for everything."



Also, American DJ and record executive, DJ Khalid, who received the news of Virgil's death on his 46 birthday, shared an image of the iconic fashion designer on his Instagram page as he sent prayers to his wife and family.



Sabrina Alba, the wife of award-winning actor, Idris Elbah also wrote that she will forever cherish the memories of Virgil.



0 Her post read: "This one’s so hard, I just saw you, sharing your talent and kindness, I would never have known. You never know when is going to be the last time you see someone. Cherish them always. My heart goes out to your family and children."



International model, Hailey Bieber, also sharing her story with Virgil, the man who designed her wedding dress stated that he was a rare creative mind that will never be forgotten.



"Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply. I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me. He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into. A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I’ll never forget his impact. We love you Virgil," Hailey wrote.



Below are some messages of condolence to the wife and family of Virgil Abloh:







