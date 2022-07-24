DJ Khaled promotes Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveler' song again

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Sherif receives endorsement from DJ Khaled



Blacko's music videos record huge views



Burna Boy, Timbaland, others hail Black Sherif



American DJ, record executive, author and record producer, DJ Khaled has shared another endorsement of Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ track on his Instagram page.



It is the second time in a week that he has 'promoted' the tune.



His latest post is of himself and another passenger jamming to the tune in a car as they headed to the airport. He is travelling from America to Canada for a show.



The video lasting 1 minute and 19 seconds shows him gesturing in some portions to the lyrics of the song and busily nodding his head other parts.



He tagged Blacko in the caption with multiple Ghana flag emojis, "BIG CHUNE," he wrote.



In his earlier post, the ace showbiz personality, expressing himself with fire emoji, shared a minute video clip which captured Black Sherif performing the monster hit song in an unknown room.



Blacko, clad in white apparel with a white cap to match, could be seen enjoying himself with his signature earrings and necklace.



“Keep going”, said Khaled who described the song as “Music that touch your soul”.



The post subsequently courted reactions from many Ghanaians who recognise the impact of Khaled's endorsement on the career of the Ghanaian.



After performing 'Kwaku The Traveller' at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards, Blacko, who had cemented his brand with 'First Sermon' and 'Second Sermon' soared, literally hijacking virtually all social media platforms in the country as many users shared his performance on their pages.



His 'rain performance' triggered a challenge on social media with many imitating what ensued on stage.



He later released the song which has since garnered over twelve million views on YouTube with its official video recording over eight million views.



The song, themed on a captivating story of a young man on a lifetime journey searching for greatness with a well-crafted storyline and amazing melodies, has topped several charts since its release.



Khaled not the only international act to endorse Blacko



Quite a number of foreign musicians have shown admiration for Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller' song. They include Nigeria's Lojay and Burna Boy, America's rapper Wale and Timbaland.



Watch Khaled's post below:



