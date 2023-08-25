DJ Cuppy’s travel remarks spark sarcastic reactions online

Entertainment of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

DJ Cuppy has expressed that traveling is more about courage than money and this has sparked a wave of sarcastic comments.



The daughter of popular Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, with her bags all set, has shared her plans for a trip with her fans but is uncertain of the exact destination.



Perhaps that feeling of uncertainty about her preferred destination prompted the popular disc jockey’s assertion that courage plays a more crucial role in traveling than funds.



Sharing images of her looking sullen with her luggage, the 30-year-old entertainer wrote: “Very excited about this holiday. Can’t say where it is until I leave tho!



She stated: “Travel is never a matter of money tbh (to be honest) but really of courage.”



But social media users didn’t share Cuppy’s point of view going by their sarcastic responses



tukooldegreat said: “Courage will pay for a passport, courage will pay for visa application, courage will go a step further to pay for an international flight, courage will even find a way and pay for hotel accommodation. If the visa is approved, courage will then take care of the many many logistics involved. Oh what manner of courage! Mtcheww, no vex me cuppy abeg!



callmedamy wrote: “Na to carry courage go airport.”



bishy.opeyemi stated: “Update Update: Embassies and Airline companies have started collecting“ Courage” as a purchasing power.”



priscillia_oluchi_ asked: “After I don get the courage, where the money go come fall from, Aunty Florence?”





diaryofakitchenlover said: “I am so courageous. Now heading to Bali.”



the_saucee_ wrote: “How many courage wan carry me reach Greece, cos I have a lot of courage and it’s even wasting.”