DJ Azonto's 'Fa No Fom' bags four nominations at 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK  

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: GNA

Ghanaian Amapiano sensation Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as DJ Azonto, has received four nominations for this year's Taabea Ghana Music Awards (GMA) UK.



The "Fa No Fom" hitmaker was nominated for the Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year, Hiplife/Hiphop Song of the Year, New Artiste of the Year, and Most Popular Song of the Year.



Speaking in an interview after receiving the four nominations, DJ Azonto was elated about the recognition given him by the organisers of the awards.



"I am delighted about the nominations, especially after the recent VGMA disappointment. I am looking forward to winning all the awards in my nominated categories.



"I deserve to win this category because I have really worked for it, and I don't expect any disappointments this time around," he said.



DJ Azonto also disclosed he had won more than 100 awards with only "Fa No Fom" and was expecting more before the year ends.



Some of Azonto's groundbreaking hits include "Kaba Ne Skirt," "Wagaashi," "Add Wele," "VGMA," "Ampe," and "Enfa Bi Da," as well as the ever-banging song "Fa No Fom."



He has won numerous awards over the past few months, including Best Song of the Year at the Ghana DJ Awards and Africa Spotlight Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Entertainment/Choice Awards.



DJ Azonto is currently promoting his new single Anita," which features his wife, Anita Gucci.



