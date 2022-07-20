DJ Azonto denies allegations of song theft by rapper One Blow

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: GNA

Fast-rising Afrobeat sensation DJ Azonto says allegations of theft being levelled against him by rapper "One Blow" is false and should be disregarded by his fans.



One Blow made some wild allegations against DJ Azonto earlier in the week, saying that his recently released song "Fa Ne Fom" belonged to him, having released the track a few months ago.



One Blow took to Snapchat to accuse DJ Azonto of song theft, but DJ Azonto responded by claiming he was the originator of the song.



"The song belongs to me; I wrote the song myself. The allegations being made by One Blow are false, and I urge my fans to ignore it," DJ Azonto said in an interview.



DJ Azonto is currently in Dubai to shoot the "Fa Ne Fom" music video featuring some top dancers from around the world.



