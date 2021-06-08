DJ Akuaa features Kuami Eugene on new black girl magic anthem ‘Yes Cocoa’

Music of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: museafrica.com

US Based Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Akuaa’s new collaboration, ‘Yes Cocoa’ arrives right in time for summer featuring reigning VGMA ‘’Artist of the Year’’ Kuami Eugene, together with a music video that totally slaps.



DJ Akuaa enlists Kuami Eugene for the new Black Girl Magic anthem Yes Cocoa

Graced by a classic-sounding Hiplife tone, the song has Kuami Eugene‘s piercing vocals effortlessly slot in to buoy up the very melodic production, as he primes DJ Akuaa for her lyrical take over; one she successfully executes with a stellar verse that showcases her capacity as an all-round music contender.



‘Yes Cocoa’ is DJ Akuaa’s ode to the #BlackGirlMagic movement, transcribing the appeal and beauty of the African woman’s shade to the world’s love for chocolate drinks; or as it’s popularly known in Ghana, ‘’yes cocoa’’. DJ Akuaa has a certified crowd-pleaser on her hands.



A fond personality, Akuaa ‘’DaSpinstress’’ is an award-winning US-based Ghanaian disc jockey, who has the power to enchant any crowd is uncanny.



Such finesse, coupled with her inclusive music reach; Dance, House, Hip-Hop, R&B, Afrobeat, Highlife, Soca, Dancehall, etc., have seen the young personality embed a mark in prominent American cities and states like DC, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Delaware, Pennsylvania and home country of Ghana.



Her music cache is wide-ranging as well, with the disc jockey releasing a plethora of songs; ‘Poppin’ featuring Kweku Afro, ‘Marry Me’ featuring Bisa Kdei, and ‘Sing For Me’ featuring Joey B & Bisa Kdei to name a few.