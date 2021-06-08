You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 06 08Article 1281454

Music of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

DJ Akuaa features Kuami Eugene on new black girl magic anthem ‘Yes Cocoa’

US Based Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Akuaa’s new collaboration, ‘Yes Cocoa’ arrives right in time for summer featuring reigning VGMA ‘’Artist of the Year’’ Kuami Eugene, together with a music video that totally slaps.

DJ Akuaa enlists Kuami Eugene for the new Black Girl Magic anthem Yes Cocoa
Graced by a classic-sounding Hiplife tone, the song has Kuami Eugene‘s piercing vocals effortlessly slot in to buoy up the very melodic production, as he primes DJ Akuaa for her lyrical take over; one she successfully executes with a stellar verse that showcases her capacity as an all-round music contender.

‘Yes Cocoa’ is DJ Akuaa’s ode to the #BlackGirlMagic movement, transcribing the appeal and beauty of the African woman’s shade to the world’s love for chocolate drinks; or as it’s popularly known in Ghana, ‘’yes cocoa’’. DJ Akuaa has a certified crowd-pleaser on her hands.

A fond personality, Akuaa ‘’DaSpinstress’’ is an award-winning US-based Ghanaian disc jockey, who has the power to enchant any crowd is uncanny.

Such finesse, coupled with her inclusive music reach; Dance, House, Hip-Hop, R&B, Afrobeat, Highlife, Soca, Dancehall, etc., have seen the young personality embed a mark in prominent American cities and states like DC, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Delaware, Pennsylvania and home country of Ghana.

Her music cache is wide-ranging as well, with the disc jockey releasing a plethora of songs; ‘Poppin’ featuring Kweku Afro, ‘Marry Me’ featuring Bisa Kdei, and ‘Sing For Me’ featuring Joey B & Bisa Kdei to name a few.

