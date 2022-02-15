D-Black trolls persons who didn't receive Vals Day present

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The pains and disappointment that comes with not receiving a Valentines Day gift from a boyfriend, girlfriend or spouse can ruin your entire day especially when friends around you post their presents online.



But all hopes are not lost as rapper D-Black has offered some words of encouragement to persons who went home with nothing.



To all the 'gnashers', God's love for you is constant and there is no need to base your happiness on any man, this is according to the award-winning singer.



A day after February 14, D-Black took to his Instagram page to offer fans red rose flowers as compensation to those who went to bed with heartbreak.



"If you ain’t receive a Valentines Gift, hey sorry take these Roses & remember God Loves You. #EnjoymentMinister," he captioned an image that had him sitting on a bed with two ladies.



On Monday, several female celebrities including Mona4Reall, Sister Deborah, Fella Makafui, Fantana, Zynnell Zuh released official photos to mark Valentines Day.



See the singer's post below:



