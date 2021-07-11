D Black spends time with Castro’s father

• It's been seven years since Castro disappeared



• Before his disappearance, he teamed up with D Black to produce two songs



• As part of the anniversary, D Black has visited Castro's father



Musician and business mogul, D Black has had an interaction with Castro’s father, Cofie Eshun, having encountered him in Takoradi.



While information about their engagement is scanty, D Black announced the development via his Twitter handle.



“Went to Takoradi, found Castro’s dad. Now I’m happy. Love all round,” the caption of the photographs he took with Mr. Eshun read.



Desmond Blackmore, as the musician is known in real life, did great collaborations with Castro before his disappearance seven years ago. Both ‘Personal Person’ and ‘Seihor’ became monster hits and subsequently increase the audience appeal of the two musicians.



On July 6, 2014, Castro disappeared with a friend, Janet Bandu. They were on holiday with Asamoah Gyan and a host of others when the unfortunate incident happened.



It’s been seven years since the incident and D Black’s visit was in commemoration of the anniversary.



According to Section 33 of the Evidence Act of 1975, “a person can only be declared legally dead after seven years by a court, where the person in question has not been seen or heard from in seven years despite diligent and persistent efforts to find him/her.”



The family however insists they have no plans to hold his funeral with the hope the musician would return.



Speaking on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, Mr. Eshun said: “We haven’t decided to hold any funeral or whatever. If tomorrow we all wake up as a family and enough evidence from our investigation has led us to have a decision, that all is over, then why not?



“If we find out that all that we are looking for points to the conclusion that it is finished, then we will come out and issue a statement. But for now, we haven’t.



“Now, it is only rumours that he has been declared dead. If he has been declared dead, fine, so be it but we the family are yet to receive anything official from the Ghana police,” Mr. Eshun added.









Went to Takoradi, found Castro’s Dad . Now im happy ????????❤️Love All Round: pic.twitter.com/OE3WNi4D68