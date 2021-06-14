D-Black shares how he feels about being sidelined in BET conversations

Entertainment of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, popularly known as D-Black has indicated that he observes the seeming sidelining of his brand in conversations on which Ghanaian artistes are more deserving of awards from international schemes such as the BET Awards.



He hints that he sometimes feels forgotten considering how he has internationally championed Ghanaian music in the past. However, he takes the blame for this happening as he shares that he has not been “active” in the music scenes as far as creating musical content is concerned.



Speaking to Y102.5FM’s NYDJ on the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show, he expressed: “As soon as you take your eyes off the prize, some people forget about you. I haven’t been active as my other colleagues have been especially in pouring out musical context. So, I don’t push too much and I blame it on that”.



Meanwhile, the one-time BET nominee, says he is coming into the music industry with full force.



“I strive to do better. I am not one of those people who are looking for recognition every single day of my life. I just want to work and be the best of myself. I don’t really focus on that. But I am back”, he told NYDJ.



In 2011, D-Black was nominated for BET’s Best International Act: Africa alongside other African artistes such as 2Face Idibia (Nigeria), D’Banj (Nigeria), Angelique Kidjo (Benin), Fally Ipupa (Congo DR), and Teargas (South Africa). The BET described D-Black as “this versatile rapper known to infuse an assortment of genres (R&B, rap, reggae) into his feel-good jams”.



D-Black is out with a new album dubbed ‘Loyalty’. He says he chose to title the album ‘Loyalty’ because he treasures that trait in people he relates with.