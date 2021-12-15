D-Black promises GH¢20,000 cash to anyone who stays indoors from December 17 to Jan 10

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

D-Black has an offer for Ghanaians



Ghanaian musician cum entrepreneur, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore popularly known as ‘D-Black’ has promised a whopping sum of GH¢20,000 to any individual who will be able to stay indoors throughout this festive season.



The Black Avenue music boss established that anyone who confines him or herself in a room from December 17 to January 10, 2022, without the temptation of stepping out to have fun will be handsomely rewarded by him.



It is no secret that there is usually a line-up of exciting events from December through to January as part of the Christmas and New Year festivities.



The entire country is usually plunged into wild celebrations at this time of the year as individuals either travel to visit friends and families or storm the hottest pubs and restaurants in town to catch all the fun.



It is on rare occasions that individuals remain indoors during this season but D-Black has thrown a wild challenge to Ghanaians.



“Stay indoors from Dec 17 - Jan 10, for 20,000 GHC cash!! U go do am?” he wrote on Twitter.



Several Ghanaians have expressed interest in D-Black’s offer.



The likes of Serwaa Amihere and many other individuals on social media have reacted to the ‘Enjoyment minister’s tweet.



Read the tweets and comments below





Stay indoors from Dec 17 - Jan 10 , for 20,000 ghc cash !! U go do am? — The Enjoyment Minister ???? (@DBLACKGH) December 12, 2021

Ofcourse it wouldn't. Somebody wey dey use ¢15000 for fixing teeth dir3 how ¢20000 go reach u — Troy banasco (@BanascoTroy) December 12, 2021

Can you extend it to August and reduce the money please? — sunyani_classkaptain (@lesliemensah8) December 12, 2021

How much is for a decade — rozay.zamreal (@RZamreal) December 12, 2021

I will have my PES game , weed , drinks, food and maybe one brown skin girl ???? aaahh I can stay for a year and more bros. — Think Twice✌️ (@Yaw_Energy) December 12, 2021

Oh man, cancel one zero and make it a whole month and I will stay inside nsawam self.

???? Dm me papers and let me sign them fast fast — uncle Joe (@yinwomya) December 12, 2021