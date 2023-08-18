D-Black laments high cost of living, regrets hailing NPP govt during abolished tax era

Entertainment of Friday, 18 August 2023

Rapper and CEO of Black Avenue Music, Diamond Kwesi Blackmore also known as D-Black, has in a series of posts on his X (formerly Twitter) handle lamented the state of the country’s economy and expressed his regrets for supporting the current Akufo-Addo-led administration.



His outburst originated from a throwback post from the handle of Hitz FM Ghana citing him praising the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and President Nana Akufo-Addo for a reduction in taxes and the low cost of buying spare parts.



"Ken Ofori-Atta ???????????????????????? Akuffo-Addo ???????????????????????? thank u for the reduced and abolished taxes. No duty on spare parts, raw materials & petroleum," he posted.







Ken Ofori Atta ???????????????????????? Akuffo Addo ???????????????????????? thank u for the reduced and abolished taxes. No duty on spare parts, raw materials & petroleum — D-Black (@DBLACKGH) March 2, 2017

Never quiet . We in a big mess right now . And we gotta rise to make a change . Or make we move go kenya ? ???? https://t.co/IOsExbdtSg — D-Black (@DBLACKGH) August 18, 2023