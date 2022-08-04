Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel released by kidnappers

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Nollywood actors Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel have been released by their kidnappers.



According to a statement released by the Actors Guild of Nigeria on its official Instagram page on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the movie stars were released unhurt and in healthy conditions.



"This is to gladly inform the public that the kidnapped actors Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel Agbogidi have been released unhurt. The elated National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas announced their release by the abductors who were touched by the spirit of God to set them free and unharmed," part of the statement read.



"The Guild has arranged for medical checks and psychological support for the victims. On behalf of their families, the National President expressed our heartfelt appreciation to Nollywood industry and Nigerians at large for the support and prayers during the trying period."



"He urged members to be security conscious on and off film sets and always take precautionary measures on their personal security at all times. Thank you Signed Monalisa Chinda Coker Director of Communications Actors Guild of Nigeria."



The movie stars were kidnapped while they were returning from a movie set at Ozalla town in Enugu state on Friday, July 29, 2022.



Monalisa Chinda, who is AGN’s Director of Communications, broke the news in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES Friday.



Ms Chinda, in the statement, stated that the actors were reported missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t come back from a film location at Ozalla Town, Enugu state.



“The two members were suspected of having been kidnapped, which has increased fear amongst members about the safety of actors filming in the country," part of the statement read.



“Because of this sad development, the National President of the Guild, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has instructed all Actors to avoid going to the outskirt of cities to film except full security cover is provided to ensure their safety."