Cwesi Oteng pokes Martha Ankomah over ‘failed governance’ comment

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cwesi Oteng lambasts Martha Ankomah



Martha Ankomah compares Ghana to Dubai



Martha Ankomah slams Ghanaian leaders



Popular gospel musician, Cwesi Oteng, has disagreed with Martha Ankomah’s statements which sought to attribute all of Ghana’s problems to what she termed as poor leadership.



One can recall that Martha while lamenting the economic crises Ghana is currently faced with tackled the government on how it has mismanaged the country’s resources.



The actress in an earlier interview with Accra FM compared Ghana to Dubai in a context that suggests that the Arab has only oil but still managed to emerge as one of the top countries in the world.



"Our problem is actually leadership, not just politicians in Ghana, but the whole of Africa. The problem is leadership. If Dubai extracts only oil and has been able to develop its country. And Ghana, God has blessed us with all resources, including oil. And yet, we are poor. Ghana was gifted with everything on earth, but our problem is leadership. And if our leaders are going to change their mind-set and have a love for the country, then Ghana would be a better place to be. I feel sad when I see school children under tress learning and MPs drive in V8 sharing goats, chickens and bicycles during elections” Martha earlier stated.



The actress has received series of wild backlash after making such comments which many have termed as ‘politically motivated’.



It was in this light that popular gospel singer, Cwesi Oteng also criticized the actress for making such statements.



According to Cwesi Oteng, citizens must not wait on the government to make life better for them.



“Our culture and not leadership is against development. Hating the wealthy and one another is high on our cultural calendar. May no one wait on good governance to take their chance of greatness? We have a hate culture and we must wake up, value and respect one another. Let’s quit passing the torch of responsibility. We need a national commitment to grow,” he stated.



