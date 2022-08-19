Cwesi Oteng loses mother; asks fans to pray for his family

Entertainment of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Gospel music star and Pastor Cwesi Oteng is requesting prayers from his fans for his family following the demise of his mother.



Breaking the news, the ‘Mercy’ hitmaker asked his patrons on social media, “Please bear our family in your prayers and best wishes.”



According to the musician’s Instagram post, the unfortunate passing of his mother, Margaret Esi Nketiah, happened on the night of Wednesday, August 17, 2022.



He revealed it was “from complications following a short illness” which he did not disclose.



Creative industry figures who left condolences under the post included music executive Kaywa, media personality Andy Dosty and Cece Twum.