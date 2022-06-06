Cwesi Oteng discloses what would make him switch to NDC in 2024

Entertainment of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Gospel singer and songwriter, Hermon Cyrus Kwesi Nhyira Oteng known in showbiz as Cwesi Oteng has revealed it is possible he would switch to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) if the party is able to present better policies than the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Cwesi Oteng is widely known as an NPP supporter who in 2016 publicly supported and campaigned for then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



However, a few years down the line, the musician indicated he is disappointed in President Nana Akufo-Addo and therefore has withdrawn his support.



According to him, he is only going to support the political party that would present better policies.



In an interview on Power FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Cwesi Oteng when asked who he would wish wins the 2024 polls answered: “they should all bring me their policies. After going through them and I get to realize the NDC has better policies than what the NPP has, why not? We will look in the interest of Ghana”.



“I’m a citizen, and I have said that severally and the NPP people respect me for that. That is how I want the young people to think," he added.