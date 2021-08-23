Cut Sarkodie some slack, he probably has a boil in his armpit – Mugeez

Entertainment of Monday, 23 August 2021

Popular musician, Mugeez said Sarkodie’s refusal to answer phone calls or messages shouldn’t be anyone’s headache.



He said Sarkodie owes nobody an apology if he decides not to answer calls or reply to messages.



The R2bees member said Sarkodie might perhaps be suffering from a boil in his armpit adding that the rapper should be given some breathing space.



Mugeez's comments are on the back of the numerous criticisms that Sarkodie has been faced with following his incessant habit of not answering calls or messages.



It can be recalled that scores of musicians including Edem, Dee money, Joey B, E.L, Ivorian music legend Freddy Meiway, Nigeria's Yemi Alade have all complained about Sarkodie’s attitude towards answering phone calls and messages.



But Mugeez who sees nothing wrong with Sarkodie’s conduct said the rapper isn’t accountable to anyone.



In a viral video, Mugeez was captured saying during an interview that;



“I don’t understand why people are complaining that Sarkodie is not picking their calls and replying to their messages. Why Sarkodie doesn’t pick calls shouldn’t be a problem for others but maybe he has a boil.”





