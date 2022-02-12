Cuppy pierces her nipples, flaunts it in a video

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Billionaire daughter and DJ, Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy did not only get her hair cut but also had a piercing on her boobs.



The popular DJ took to her social media handle to show off herself rocking durag since she has joined the low cut gang.



"Decided to join the #DURAG gang since I now have short hair Face with look of triumphWater wave WAVVY or NAHH?" she stated.



But in the video, what really caught people’s eyes was something else.



See for yourself:



