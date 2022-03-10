Culture projected women 'until we decided to inherit Christianity and Islam' - Vim Lady

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Celebrated broadcast journalist Afia Pokuaa, known widely as Vim Lady, has revealed that Ghanaian culture did not relegate women to the background until the introduction of Christianity and Islam.



For her, Ghanaian culture uplifted women, allowing them to own properties, succeed in business and participate in military endeavors until the introduction of Christianity and Islam lowered the social standing of women.



As the world celebrated the 2022 International Women’s Day on March 8, many people called for a change in how women are treated, stressing that they are given the chance to prove themselves in every sector of human endeavor.



Some argued that there is the need to change cultural practices that subjugate women and make them second fiddle.



But for Vim Lady, Ghanaian culture has never relegated women to the back burner until the advent of Islam and Christianity.



“Our culture has always projected women until we decided to inherit Christianity and Islam which relegated women to the background. In Ghanaian history WOMEN owned properties and controlled businesses, even FOUGHT for independence.



"Before Yaa Asantewaa there were great women after her there are even greater women,” he stated.



While some agree with her, others have vehemently disagreed, saying that Ghanaian culture never gave women the chance to excel in society.



It is noteworthy that across Ghanaian culture women were key in choosing leaders of the community and served in key roles such as Queen mothers and priestesses with enormous powers. They owned land and controlled business empires.