‘Culture Forward’, my next contribution to the world – M.anifest

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian rap star Manifest (styled as M.anifest) has shared his next contribution to the world is a music funding programme for new music makers.



He was speaking to the British Broadcasting Corporation’s (BBC) Peter Okwoche, in an interview ahead of the English leg of his ‘Madina to the Universe Tour’ in Europe.



Asked what he is engaged in aside music presently, the ‘No Fear’ hitmaker spoke about his new initiative.



“In more recent times, what has taken a lot of my energy and time is a company that I began with a friend of mine who is in tech and startups. So it’s called ‘Culture Forward’”



In an exclusive interview with M.anifest’s manager, Fui Tsikata, Class News’ Prince Benjamin has gathered the said friend is William Senyo, co-founder and chief executive at Impact Hub Ghana.



In his BBC interview, M.dot, as he is affectionately called, also shared the purpose of the initiative.



“Our mission is quite simply, which is to find and fund the next generation of African superstar talents.”



He again spoke on recent work done by Culture Forward.



“We got fortunate this year to team up with the British Council in Ghana to work with sixty music professionals in a creative enterprise support programme, and then happened to grant ten of them.”



“That for me is, I guess, the next phase of my contribution to this world,” he concluded.