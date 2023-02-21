Cubana Chief Priest offers scholarship to Nigerian boy who stopped Peter Obi’s convoy

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Cubana Chief Priest, a wealthy Nigerian businessman, has announced plans to support a young boy named Yusuf, who gained nationwide attention in Nigeria after standing in front of Peter Obi's convoy.



Images of Yusuf hugging Obi and appearing to find inspiration in him quickly went viral, turning the boy into a household name in Nigeria.



While several prominent figures had attempted to connect with the boy, the Cubana Chief Priest took on the responsibility of sending Yusuf to school and supporting him until he finished his tertiary education.



In an Instagram post, Cubana Chief Priest stated that Yusuf's life would never be the same again, and revealed that Yusuf had dropped out of school in JSS 2 to work as a truck pusher and do offloading jobs.



Cubana Chief Priest then vowed to send Yusuf back to school and support him until he completes his tertiary education.



“Yusuf’s life will never be the same again, he has received so much that will take his family & him out of the trenches. Dude dropped out of school in JSS 2 to push truck & do offloading jobs so I’m sending him back to school where he belongs till the end of his Tertiary Institution.



“Obidients, you guys are champions, you guys made me a nobody somebody, you guys made the poor rich. You guys are really the change we are talking about.



“On election day let’s go out to vote and also protect our votes so we can perfect all that we started. “Thanks to everyone who sent Yusuf money. Money will never lack from wherever it came from.



“That poor Obidient Yusuf is now in a better place not just him but his entire family. God bless us all. God bless The Federal Republic of Nigeria. Don’t forget Peter Obi is Coming!!!”.





