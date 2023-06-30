Critics of Mzbel’s baby bump photos are hypocrites – Arnold

Entertainment of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Showbiz analyst, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has slammed critics of Ghanaian singer, Mzbel for flaunting her baby bump.



Speaking to Amansan Krakye on Property FM, the entertainment pundit said there’s no sense in releasing pregnancy photos after childbirth.



He said “I don’t see any sense in releasing your pregnancy photos after you have delivered the baby because that same evil spirit you were avoiding can still attack the baby.



“If you are someone who believes that nothing will happen to you, then you can show your tummy like Mzbel did whilst you are pregnant and take photos,” he opined monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He also stated reasons why he was in support of Mzbel's actions.



“The reason why I side with Mzbel is that why did we clap for Rihanna when she showed her tummy but when Mzbel did the same we’re condemning her for the same thing.



“This is the typical Ghanaian attitude because we cherish what someone else does and it shows that we have a problem but it is understandable looking at the environment we find ourselves in,” he posited.