Criticizing the president has got nothing to do with being raised well – Natalie Fort

Popular media personality, Natalie Fort, has stated that people must be allowed to freely point out ills within the Akufo-Addo administration without being labeled as disrespectful.



According to her, the right or wrong upbringing of an individual has got nothing to do with sharing opinions on matters of national interest.



In the wake of the economic woes the country has been saddled with lately, many have vented out their anger and frustrations on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Aside from being booed more than twice in public, some have labelled the president as incompetent, heartless, among others.



This development has not sat well with some individuals, including traditional leaders like the Okyenhene. Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II chastised the youth insulting Akufo-Addo, describing them as villagers and uncultured.



But Natalie Fort thinks otherwise.



In a series of posts on Twitter, she said:



“Criticizing the President, has got nothing to do with being raised well or otherwise. In this case the President being an elderly person is immaterial…he is the President, and we’re operating a Democracy - in which ‘the people’ are permitted, in fact, obligated to speak, criticize and condemn, if need be.”



A tweep who sided with the Okyenhene’s comments which sought to brand critics of the president as 'witches,' replied to Natalie saying;



“The Chief's main concern relates to the use of foul and unprintable language. Perhaps it will help if we focus on issues and debates by sharing our opinions with dignity and respect, rather than resorting to insults which tend to dilute whatever message we're trying carry across.”



Natalie Fort in a rebuttal wrote;



“Well said, however you think it’s in order for a traditional leader, the Okyenhene, to refer to Ghanaians who are displeased with the President’s leadership currently as witches and wizards? I see…he addresses insults and foul language by himself insulting? Interesting.”



In this case the President being an elderly person is immaterial…he is the President, and we’re operating a Democracy - in which ‘the people’ are permitted, in fact, obligated to speak, criticize and condemn, if need be — Natalie Fort (@realNatalieFort) October 24, 2022

Well said, however you think it’s in order for a traditional leader, the Okyenhene, to refer to Ghanaians who are displeased with the President’s leadership currently as witches and wizards? I see…he addresses insults and foul language by himself insulting? Interesting. https://t.co/WQAtSDiDgm — Natalie Fort (@realNatalieFort) October 25, 2022

