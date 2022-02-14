Criticisms have unearthed the best of my talents – Ofori Amponsah

Entertainment of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian music artiste, Ofori Amponsah has advised his peers in the showbiz business not to take criticisms from their target audience lightly.



According to Ofori Amponsah, the best of his talents were unearthed from some criticisms he had from his fans.



Mr. Ofori Amponsah gave this advice on the Ayekoo Ayekoo mid-morning show on Accra 100.5FM on Thursday, February 10, 2022.



“I have used many of the criticisms from my fans to better my career,” he said.



He cited an incident that happened at a pub, where one of his music was playing and the fans complained about inaudibility in the song.



“They did not realize my presence at the pub and when they later saw me they gave me fans after bashing me,” he narrated.



“So, I took their criticisms, and in my next album titled ‘Sardine’, I was very audible in all my lines and it has been helpful till date,” he said.



He added that it is good to make use of some of this feedback from the fans.