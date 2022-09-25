Criss Waddle slams Usher Ray for introducing a Nigerian Artiste in Ghana

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 September 2022

Ghanaian rapper and businessman, Criss Waddle cannot fathom why American artiste Usher Raymond will introduce Nigerian Artistes on stage at a show held in Ghana.



He has since the arrival of Usher lamented why the musician has failed to promote anything Ghana on his social media.



To Criss Waddle, this is a clear indication of the weakness in the Ghana Music Industry and the fact that the plugs in Ghana do not want the industry to grow.



Criss Waddle is worried because this can never be replicated in Nigeria when artistes from another country will be introduced by the headline artiste.



“This Usher thing I was saying yesterday and still had minor-minded people not getting the point, woke up to find out Usher brought on stage, Oxlade, Tiwa and Pheelz at an event held in Ghana. when we have Ghanaian arts he could have projected,” he said in a tweet.



At the Global Citizen event held at the Black Star Square in Accra, Usher Raymond who was the lead performer introduced Nigerian artistes including Tiwa Savage, Oxlade and Pheelz who joined him to perform on his set.



Another artiste who finds problems with the introduction of Nigerian artistes is CJ Biggerman.



In a tweet he said “You dey wonder why Usher dey introduce Nigerian Artistes on our stage instead of ours. It’s simple dey are Go-Getters and once they get the plug they help pull up their colleagues. But for here??”







