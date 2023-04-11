Create your world, human beings if you want us to pray with your name – Kantanka told

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Ghanaian actor, Nana Kwame Yeboah, has stated that human beings are under no obligation whatsoever to pray in Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka’s name.



Earlier, in an interview with SammyKay media, Ghanaian fashionista, Osebo the Zaraman, wondered why Ghanaians find it difficult to pray in Nana Safo Kantanka’s name yet pray in some Old Testament names or even through Jesus, who they haven’t seen before.



“When they pray, they mention the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. The God that helped Jacob, you believe he is a righteous God so he could help you too. So I don’t see why when you pray, you can’t mention the God of Apostle Safo. Even Diana Asamoah have been saying something like the God of Diana Asamoah. You pray through Jesus Christ but have you seen him before?” Osebo, who is a member of Dr. Safo Kantanka’s church stated.



These comments have since sparked a heated debate on social media with tons of netizens either backing or kicking against it.



But in a latest discussion on GHPage TV, Nana Yeboah has disagreed with Osebo’s statements which suggested that Christians should pray with Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s name, just as they do with the old patriarchs (Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, etc).



He stressed that the Kristo Asafo founder should create his own world with human beings in it if he wants to be revered like God.



“If he wants us to worship him or use his name to pray, then he should create his world. He should have created his world with human beings in it. After all, when he made his car, he named it after himself. I pray to God, I pray using God’s name because he is the one who created the world I live in. Kantanka even lives in a world created by someone so we can’t pray with his name. What do we even say when we pray? That he (Kantanka) should protect us? How?” Nana Yeboah fumed.



