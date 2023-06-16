‘Crazy Keys’ and ‘The Souly Bird’ unveil new single 'Dance Fever' in the star-studded event

Entertainment of Friday, 16 June 2023

Ghanaian musician Crazy Keys, in collaboration with German musician, The Souly Bird, have launched their highly anticipated new single titled 'Dance Fever' in a glitzy and star-studded event.



The event, which took place on June 15, 2023, at a vibrant atmosphere filled with excitement, showcased the talent and creativity of the music duo.



Held in the heart of Accra, the event was graced by scores of high-profile personalities, some of which were from the entertainment space.



The showbiz and media space were well represented with the likes of Kafui Dey, Okyeame Kwame, Andy Dosty, Abiana among others.



Performances from the likes of Okyeame Kwame, Abiana, Abochie and the main stars of the night (Crazy Keys and Souly Bird), were also witnessed.



Also, German Ambassador to Ghana, Danjel Krull was spotted in full glee at the event.



H.E Danjel Krull, in his address, emphasized the need to support the music duo in order to propel them to the global stage.



The new single, 'Dance Fever', promises to be a captivating musical experience that will get listeners grooving to its infectious beats and catchy melodies.











