Court to hear Akuapem Poloo’s appeal on October 25

Friday, 22 October 2021

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court is expected to hear the motion for appeal filed by Rosemond Alade Brown aka Akuapem Poloo challenging her conviction.



Akuapem Poloo was on June 16 convicted on her own plea to serve a 90-day jail term by the Circuit Court presided over by Christiana Cann.



She was subsequently granted bail by the High Court pending notice of appeal filed by Her lawyer Andrew Kudzo Vortia.



The Defence Counsel Andrew Kudzo Vortia has since fulfilled all conditions precedent for the appeal of the appellant Akwapem Poloo.



The Attorney General’s office has however caused a hearing notice to be served on the Lawyer for the appellant (Poloo).



The Attorney General has also filed the appeal process.



EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah has gathered that both parties have filed their respective addresses for the consideration of the High Court.



The case has tentatively been scheduled for Monday, October 25, 2021 for the appeal to be heard.