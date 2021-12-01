Court to deliver judgement on Akuapem Poloo’s appeal today

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey will today December 1, 2021, deliver judgement on Akuapem Poloo’s appeal.



Rosemond Alade Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo is challenging her 90 days custodial sentence.



She was convicted on her own plea to serve a 90-day jail term by the Circuit Court presided over by Christiana Cann.



She was subsequently granted bail by the High Court pending a notice of appeal filed by Her lawyer Andrew Kudzo Vortia.



The Defence Counsel Andrew Kudzo Vortia has since fulfilled all conditions precedent for the appeal of the appellant Akuapem Poloo.



The Attorney General’s office however caused a hearing notice to be served on the Lawyer for the appellant (Poloo).



The Attorney General has also filed the appeal process.



In court on Monday, October 25, when the accused-appellant (Akuapem Poloo) appeared in court, the court said there was no proof of service on her lawyer.



The court presided over by Justice Aryeetey said all the parties had filed their respective argument.



The court, therefore, fixed today, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, to deliver judgment.