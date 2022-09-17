Court sentence Cardi B to 15 days’ community service for club brawls

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A New York City court has sentenced Grammy-winning rapper, Belcalis Almanzar, popularly known as Cardi B to 15 days’ community service after the rapper pleaded guilty to a third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment.



According to an NBC report, Police investigations revealed that the incidents grew out of a feud between the rapper and two sisters, one of whom she believed was having an affair with her husband, the rapper Offset.



During their first fight, Cardi and her entourage struck the victim, a bartender, pulling her hair, punching her and slamming her head into the bar.



Two weeks later, they returned, throwing alcohol, bottles and a hookah pipe at the first victim’s sister.



Responding to the reports from the Police, the rapper accepted responsibility for her actions and reiterated she is not proud of some of her actions. Cardi B also confessed to paying a fan to aid her in her confrontation against the two sisters.



“I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to and I also offered a friend $5,000 over Instagram to assist me in the confrontation,” she said in a statement.



Although she has confessed to her crime, her defense attorney, Drew Findling maintains that the rapper cut a deal with her prosecutors because she felt the court hearings would distract her from embarking on some projects.



“There are too many things that she has planned for her family, for her career and for the community and she just felt, quite honestly, that a three-week jury trial was going to be a distraction from the things that she felt was most important and so, hence, we made contact with the prosecution,” Drew Findling explained.



Aside from her community service, Cardi B is supposed to stay away from the victims.



EAN/BOG