Court remands alleged killer of Cape Coast Dancehall artiste

Emmanuel Aikins was known as Unruly

A Cape Coast District Magistrate Court has remanded a 32-year-old artisan into prison custody for allegedly murdering of a 24-year old Cape Coast Dance hall Artiste, Mr Emmanuel Aikins.



The plea of Benjamin Bright Ellis was not taken and he would make his next appearance on Friday, February 26, 2021.



Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Daniel Gadzo, told the court presided over by Mr James Botah that the complainant, who is also the accused person, resided at North Ola, a suburb of Cape Coast while the deceased lived at Amanful.



ASP Gadzo said on Sunday, February 7, at about 1430 hours a misunderstanding ensued between Ellis and Mr Aikins at Orange Beach Resort located at Bakaano Beach near Cape Coast Castle.



He said the quarrel degenerated into a fight and in the ensuing melee, Ellis opened his waist bag, pulled a knife and stabbed the deceased in the chest and throat.



Prosecutor said Mr Aikins, sensing danger, took to his heels towards the Cape Coast Castle to seek help while Elis pursued him until a Good Samaritan saw and rushed the deceased to the Metropolitan hospital.



He was pronounced dead on arrival and the accused who had sustained an injury on his left hand rushed to the Police Station and made a case against the deceased.



ASP Gadzo said Ellis was issued Police Medical report form for treatment but was arrested at the hospital.