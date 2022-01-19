Court issues warrant for arrest of Okraku-Mantey

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Adentan Circuit Court on Tuesday, 18 January 2022, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the deputy minister of tourism, arts, and culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey.



The court issued the warrant following the deputy minister’s failure to appear before it on the scheduled date. The deputy minister and his lawyer, both failed to appear before the court to continue the completion of the case management conference for the commencement of trial.



His lawyer, however, sought the permission of the court for his inability to appear before it.



According to the prosecution, the deputy minister gained access to land owned by a man, Alhaji Tony Baba forcibly.



He has therefore been charged for allegedly violating Sections 7 (1) and (2) of the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act.



The Prosecutor, Superintendent of Police (SP) Patience Mario prayed the court to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the Deputy Minister.



Presiding Judge Sedinam Awo Balokah, issued the warrant and the case has since been adjourned to Tuesday, 8 February 2022.



In March 2021, the deputy minister visited the site with three “thugs.”



Two of them were on a motorbike while the other was in the deputy minister’s vehicle.



According to the Prosecution, on Wednesday, 3 March, the deputy minister visited the site again for a few hours after which the “thugs” who had accompanied him on the previous visit went back to the site to attack the workers.



They allegedly caused damage to parts of the building.



The complainant then reported the matter to the police.



He also mentioned the deputy minister as the person behind the attacks and damages.