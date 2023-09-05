Coup: I stand in solidarity with West Africa in these trying times – Buju Banton

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jamaican musician, Buju Banton has said that he stands in solidarity with embattled West African countries that have been afflicted with the coup situation in the sub-region.



His comment comes following the menace of the coup in some francophone countries consisting of Niger, Cameroon, and Burkina Faso with these countries battling with military takeover which has become rife in recent years.



According to him, the recent upheaval in some African countries is a signal of bringing to an end slavery and exploitation by some leaders who don’t yield to democratic rule.



In a video posted by Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa on his Instagram page, Buju Banton indicated that the recent uprising is a wind of change in the African continent that has been tagged as a ‘sleeping giant’ at the global level for quite some time now.





“In this time we are seeing and witnessing the rise of Africa, the African continent's so-called sleeping giants. We are witnessing people finally ruining your story once and for all putting an end to modern-day slavery and exploitation in Africa. We have seen several assassinations since 2020 nowhere upfront role at the wind of change,” he said.





He further added, “I stand in solidarity with Burkina Faso, Niger, Cameroon, and every oppressed nation of the African continent. What are we doing here in the region? let us stand with Africa. The same thing that is happening in Africa, is the same thing happening across the world. We stand with those who want to be free because we know we are not free here in the West. So we desire the freedom of Africa because if Africa is free then the black man is eventually free,” Mr. Drew emphasized.



BS/BB



