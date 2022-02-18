Counselor Lutterodt admits to committing adultery

Entertainment of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Counselor Lutterodt says he impregnated another woman



George Lutterodt reveals he has a five-year-old child



It's not a hidden secret I have a child, Counselor Lutterodt



Controversial marriage and relationship counselor, George Lutterodt, who recently endorsed extramarital affairs, has confirmed he once committed adultery.



According to the counselor, while speaking in an interview with Okyeame Quipho on Angel FM, he has a five-year-old child outside his marriage and he is proud of it.



“After I got married, I impregnated another girl, my wife didn't know about it. When the child turned five, she was then informed about it.



“I have four kids with my wife and another one with a different woman which I’m not ashamed of it. It's not a hidden secret. This one is a fresh one and it's okay. You are afraid, I’m not like you, I’m a lion,” he boldly said.



Quite recently, the counselor endorsed extramarital affairs, saying it has been ordained by God.



According to him, God purposely designed side chicks to help strengthen marriages.



“Side chicks have been blessed by God to follow married men, every woman who follows a married man. God has been blessed you and he has given you long life,” he said.



Meanwhile, to support his argument, the counsellor explained the levels in relationships women tend to have with men stem from friendship to being baby mamas and then to side chicks.



He further claimed that as a public figure, marrying one person does not glorify the Lord enough, hence one needs to marry more than one.



This statement by the controversial counselor was made when he was celebrating media personality, Abeiku Santana, on his birthday in the studios of Okay FM on February 16, 2022.



