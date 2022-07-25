Counsellor Lutterodt slams Kofi Adomah over infidelity confession

Entertainment of Monday, 25 July 2022

Correction: An earlier headline for this article said Counselor Lutterodt had described Kofi Adomah as childish. The headline has been modified to reflect what he said.



Counsellor George Lutterodt has said it was childish for radio presenter, Kofi Adomah to have washed his dirty linen in public.



According to the outspoken counsellor, it was needless for the radio presenter to tell the world about the promiscuous life he led in his single days.



The Angel FM presenter on the occasion of his birthday showered praise on his wife, Miracle Adomah, and also seized the opportunity to thank her for 'condoning' the chronic cheating that resulted in impregnating different women whiles there were dating.



Counsellor Lutterodt making a submission on Peace FM's Entertainment Review, Saturday, argued that Kofi Adomah should have taken that aspect of his life to the grave instead of bringing it to bear.



"We all know that Kofi Adomah's wife paid him a surprise visit at work on his birthday. So where from the unwarranted revelations? What happened on Kofi's part was childish and in this life, every emotional man must be very careful.



"If you're not careful, you'll die a foolish death. Some explanations and revelations are needless. It is no news if Kofi has children with 20 different women, it is nothing.



"My biggest disappointment was the narration by Kofi on public radio. The narration was wrong. It was unnecessary, it was senseless...you don't have to bring your sexual matters to the public," the counsellor noted.



He added that Kofi slept around and cheated when he was a single man and for that reason, he wasn't bounded to Miracle, the woman regarded as his serious girlfriend.



"At the time Kofi Adomah was sleeping around, he hadn't married Miracle and so she was on the same level with his baby mamas. I think that the past stories about his infidelity before he married his wife weren't necessary. He shouldn't have said those things...now he has been subjected to public ridicule," he explained in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.





