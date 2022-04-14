Counsellor Lutterodt rains insults on Brother Sammy

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Counsellor George Lutterodt has rebuked gospel singer, Brother Sammy, for not being a man of his words after his recent decision to be intimate with his wife after saying otherwise.



It could be recalled that the singer nicknamed Nation Worship in an appearance on United Showbiz vowed never to have sexual intercourse with his wife due to false accusations she levelled against him.



According to Brother Sammy, his wife accused him of using black magic, the reason why she lost her pregnancy, this made him pledge never to get intimate with her.



"I don’t think I can sex my wife ever again. Never! My wife is a good woman, but I cannot bring my manhood to have sex with her...She started accusing me, ‘Why did you do that? You tried using me in the occult. You are sacrificing me for blood money.’ Apparently, one of the boys, whom I’ve given a place to sleep and something to eat, told my wife that I brought another woman home whilst she was in the hospital. Meanwhile, this person saying these things was sleeping in the hospital with my wife. He wasn’t even home with me,” he said.



But a few weeks after this pronouncement, Brother Sammy has made a u-turn after settling the misunderstandings with his partner.



“It was me who said I wouldn’t sleep with my wife again. I lied. I will sleep with her again in Jesus’ name, so please forgive me” he said in an interview on Kofi TV.



Reacting to this, a popular marriage Counsellor who doubles as a Reverend Minister, George Lutterodt, has tagged the singer as a fool for rescinding his decision just because of some pastor's advice.



“For a man to be able to go to that extent, and take a decision of not sleeping with the wife again due to pains in the wife words to him and later change his mind again, it shows how foolish he is.



"His reason for forgiving the wife is that some head pastors have spoken to them that’s a loose talk. If something terrible happens tomorrow, let’s not forget there’s a story that proceeded and we all ignored.”



He added, "We were all here when Sammy Tugah came out to say that h will never make love to his wife because she claimed he was an occultist. The same Sammy Tugah came back to say that he will now have sex with his wife. He is stupid, he is a very stupid man with no apology.



"He is a singer, I am a man of God. He is a servant under me... we need to rebuke him for his actions. He is my small boy, now listen, for a man to go to that extend."



