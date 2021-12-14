Coronavirus vaccination should be a personal choice, not mandatory - Efia Odo reacts to GHS directive

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Efia Odo hits back at GHS



I’m stuck in Ghana, Efia Odo reveals



Ghana Health Service (GHS) has introduced a new Coronavirus safety protocol that makes it mandatory for all passengers travelling to Ghana to be fully vaccinated.



The new directive which took effect on December 12 also requires that Ghanaians travelling outside the country must be fully vaccinated.



A section of the public including actress, Andrea Owusu, professionally known as Efia Odo has hit back at the decision by the GHS.



According to her, COVID-19 vaccination should be a personal choice in Ghana, citing the example that malaria has claimed the lives of more Ghanaians than the deadly virus.



"Malaria has killed more people than COVID 19 (approximately 20,000 people yearly) but they’re mandating us to take a vaccine. Taking a vaccine should be a personal choice and not a mandatory decision," parts of her tweet dated December 14, 2021 read.



Efia Odo has stated that she will not be travelling outside Ghana anytime soon because she's not ready to comply with the new directive.



"Guess I’m stuck in Ghana cuz I'm not taking any disapproved vaccine," she wrote.



A host of personalities including the Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi have punched holes into GHS's decision to make vaccination compulsory for travellers at a time where there is a rise in vaccination reluctance in Ghana.



Parts of the statement from the Ghana Health Service dated December 9 read: “All persons 18 years and above arriving in Ghana will be required to provide evidence of full vaccination for a COVID-19 vaccine. All unvaccinated Ghanaians and residents of Ghana who are currently outside the country and intend to return within 14 days from midnight of 12 December 2021 are exempted. However, they would be vaccinated on arrival at the airport.



“All Ghanaians travelling out of the country are to be fully vaccinated effective midnight 12th December 2021.”



