Coronavirus made me reinvent myself - KODA

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian Gospel singer and songwriter, KODA, has shared some of his experiences and some activities COVID-19 made him engage himself in.



He expressed that, COVID-19 really slowed things down for him and saw him get involved in activities he never thought of undertaking.



In an interview with Nana Kwasi-Wusu (PM) on Y 97.9 FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show, he said, “I was caught in a situation where I had to reinvent a few things I used to do. So for a long while, I wasn’t very active on social media but due to COVID, I started Facebook live sessions which by God’s Grace is doing very well.”



The show which goes live every Friday is gradually gaining the attention it deserves.



“By God’s Grace we’re getting eyeballs there and I think our follower-ship too has grown. We’ve managed to get 182,000 people following us on Facebook,” he said.



KODA stated that he has learnt everything, including being on social media comes with being consistent.



“Because social media doesn’t like touch and run people you must have time for it.”



He shared that the name of the show is, ‘The Producer’s Lounge. Here, he hosts producers and singers. “We sometimes select some topical subjects and invite people to come and talk about it.”