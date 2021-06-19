Coronavirus made me rediscover myself - MzVee

Entertainment of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian dancehall singer Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda known by her stage name ‘MzVee’ has stated that for her, COVID-19 made her know who she really is.



Unlike many musicians, she shared that, the global pandemic came to her as a blessing in disguise although it was really tough at some point.



She noted that it gave her ample time and space to stay home and record a lot of songs because “we couldn’t go anywhere and the music I was doing at the time was just really relaxing and different”.



In an interview with Rev Erskine on Y 107.9 FM’s Myd Morning Radio Show she said, “That period just helped me rediscover myself and I just grew into myself a bit more. Although it had its negative side, it was really positive for me”.



She went on to say that, she really needed the break to look at herself and feel herself in a whole different way.



“I didn’t even know myself back then so this break, just gave me the time to discover who I really am and looking at myself now, I feel myself in a whole different way”.



MzVee also added that taking the break, also inspired the new wave of music she’s currently doing.



“The break taught me growth and newfound confidence. Currently, I’m just living the very best of my life” she emphasized.